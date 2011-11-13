ARBIL, Iraq Nov 13 Norwegian group DNO expects to ramp up crude output capacity at its Tawke oilfield in Iraq's northern Kurdish region to 100,000 barrels per day in 2012, its chief executive said on Sunday.

Chief executive Helge Eide told Reuters that current output capacity at the field was 70,000 bpd but actual production was 50,000 bpd and was expected to stay at that level. (Reporting by Serena Chaudhry; Writing by Jim Loney; Editing by Louise Ireland)