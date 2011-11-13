GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as tech bounces; investors ready for Fed
* European shares rebound from seven-week lows (Updates with U.S. market closing levels)
ARBIL, Iraq Nov 13 Norwegian group DNO expects to ramp up crude output capacity at its Tawke oilfield in Iraq's northern Kurdish region to 100,000 barrels per day in 2012, its chief executive said on Sunday.
Chief executive Helge Eide told Reuters that current output capacity at the field was 70,000 bpd but actual production was 50,000 bpd and was expected to stay at that level. (Reporting by Serena Chaudhry; Writing by Jim Loney; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* European shares rebound from seven-week lows (Updates with U.S. market closing levels)
* Brent crude sees 'death cross' as moving averages fall (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds API numbers)