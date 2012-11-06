* 2P reserves estimate lifted to 600-700 mln barrels from 300 mln

* Full production seen in 2014

* Shares rise 3.6 pct (Adds DNO comments, detail, share)

OSLO, Nov 6 Norwegian oil firm DNO has found more oil in the Benenan field in Iraq's Kurdistan region, more than doubling its proven and probable reserves in the field where it expects to hit full production in 2014.

The Benenan-3 well on the Erbil license encountered an additional 210 meter oil column, which is expected to lift the field's gross proven and probable oil-in-place volumes to an estimated 600-700 million barrels from 300 million barrels, DNO said on Tuesday.

"We're working on a joint plan for Benenan and Bastora and expect to complete the development in 2014," DNO spokesman Tom Bratlie said.

"We expect (production of) a few tens of thousands of barrels per day. We can't be more precise today," he added.

The company produced 41,545 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) on a working interest basis in the second quarter and plans to increase output from its resource-rich Tawke field in Kurdistan to 100,000 boepd by the end of this year.

Tawke is DNO's primary source of oil.

"It will be a considerable production but the dimensions are not comparable to the Tawke field," Bratlie said, adding that Benenan-Bastora's oil is also heavier and therefore requires more wells.

DNO, which explores and produces oil and gas in Iraq and Yemen, holds a 40 percent working interest and is the operator of the Erbil license.

Shares in DNO rose 3.6 percent at 0835 GMT, outperforming a 0.3 rise in the Oslo benchmark index. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, writing by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)