GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble, oil creeps up as markets ponder fallout of Mideast tension
* Oil recovers after falling on escalating Middle East tensions
OSLO, Sept 11 Norwegian oil firm DNO has found oil in Iraq's Kurdistan region in the Bekhme formation at a depth of around 2,000 meters, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
It added that further testing on the Benenan-3 well was required to assess the discovery.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
SINGAPORE, June 6 Oil recovered some losses from the previous session on Tuesday, but Brent crude remained below $50 over concerns that a political rift between Qatar and several Arab states would undermine efforts by OPEC to tighten the market.