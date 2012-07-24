UPDATE 5-Oil dips on concern over rising U.S. output, OPEC tensions
* Qatar crisis sparks fear of fuel supply disruptions (Adds Nigeria detail, updates prices)
OSLO, July 24 Norway-based oil firm DNO International ASA has reached a permanent agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government regarding oil payments, replacing an earlier ad hoc system, it said on Tuesday.
"As a result of this reconciliation, DNO International's share of Tawke oil sales over a period of about eight weeks will be allocated to the Kurdistan Regional Government for local consumption but the company expects that its overall revenues for the year will remain unchanged," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Qatar crisis sparks fear of fuel supply disruptions (Adds Nigeria detail, updates prices)
LONDON, June 7 Taiwan's Evergreen and Hong Kong's OOCL said on Wednesday they had suspended shipping services to Qatar after Arab countries severed diplomatic ties with the Gulf state and imposed port restrictions this week.