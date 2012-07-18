OSLO, July 18 Norwegian oil firm DNO
said on Wednesday initial flow tests of the West Bukha-5 well in
Oman had confirmed the presence of oil in the Thamama reservoir,
with an estimated flow capacity of 1,500-2,000 barrels per day.
Drilled to a total depth of 5,200 meters, including a 700
meter horizontal section, West Bukha-5 is the deepest yet for
the company in Oman, it said in a statement.
DNO also said it planned to restart production at its 7,000
barrels per day West Bukha field within six weeks after
replacing a 4.3 kilometer section of a blocked pipeline,
connecting the West Bukha and Bukha platforms.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)