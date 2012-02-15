Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
OSLO Feb 15 DNO's big Tawke oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan appears to be about 25 percent larger than previously thought, the Norwegian oil firm's chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.
He estimated that the field's undeveloped northern flank contains about 500 million barrels of oil in place, of which he said 150 to 160 million is likely recoverable.
That would boost the in-place estimate for Tawke as a whole to about 2.3 billion barrels, with recoverable reserves of nearly 800 million.
The company had previously estimated recoverable Tawke reserves at up to 636 million barrels. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs)
LONDON, June 9 Two weeks after an OPEC-led deal to extend oil output cuts until March, some OPEC delegates are questioning whether the agreement will be enough to reduce a glut in supplies and lift prices.