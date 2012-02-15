OSLO Feb 15 DNO's big Tawke oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan appears to be about 25 percent larger than previously thought, the Norwegian oil firm's chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

He estimated that the field's undeveloped northern flank contains about 500 million barrels of oil in place, of which he said 150 to 160 million is likely recoverable.

That would boost the in-place estimate for Tawke as a whole to about 2.3 billion barrels, with recoverable reserves of nearly 800 million.

The company had previously estimated recoverable Tawke reserves at up to 636 million barrels. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs)