OSLO, March 21 Norwegian oil firm DNO
International has found a rich source of oil in a part
of its prize Tawke oilfield in northern Iraq, the firm said on
Wednesday.
The well, called Tawke-16, was drilled to probe the
unexplored northern flank of the fied. It flowed at a cumulative
rate in excess of 25,000 barrels per day and encountered over
350 metres of gross continuous oil column, said DNO.
"Tawke-16 likely is the most prolific well drilled so far in
this field by the company," Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani, DNO
International's Executive Chairman, said in a statement.
DNO, which has a 55 percent stake in the field, aims for
Tawke to produce 100,000 barrels per day before year-end. The
other partners in the field are Genel (25 percent) and
the Kurdistan Regional Government (20 percent).