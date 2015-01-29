Jan 29 DO Deutsche Office AG :
* Sells Westend Ensemble in Frankfurt and announces
preliminary results for financial year 2014
* FY revenue 108 million euros ($122 million)
* Has signed a notarized contract for sale of Westend
Ensemble at Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 2 - 8 in Frankfurt
* Buyer, a private German investor consortium, has acquired
property with a usable floor space of around 35,000 sqm "as is"
for 82 million euros
* Generated FY funds from operations ("FFO") of approx. 47
million euros, which is above original guidance of 44 million
euros - 46 million euros
($1 = 0.8863 euros)
