Jan 29 DO Deutsche Office AG:

* Sells Westend Ensemble in Frankfurt and announces preliminary results for financial year 2014

* FY revenue 108 million euros ($122 million)

* Has signed a notarized contract for sale of Westend Ensemble at Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 2 - 8 in Frankfurt

* Buyer, a private German investor consortium, has acquired property with a usable floor space of around 35,000 sqm "as is" for 82 million euros

* Generated FY funds from operations ("FFO") of approx. 47 million euros, which is above original guidance of 44 million euros - 46 million euros