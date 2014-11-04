Nov 4 Do Deutsche Office AG

* Says funds from operations grew to 13.0 million euros in Q3 2014

* Says increase of net asset value (NAV) compared to year-end 2013 to 778.2 million euros or 4.31 euros per share by Sept. 30

* Says over first nine months of year, funds from operations improved by 11.1 pct to 34.1 million euros or 0.20 euros per share

* Says plans to distribute a total 40 - 45 pct of FFO in financial year 2014 (0.10 - 0.11 euros per share)

* Says for FY expected rental income from investment properties of between 109 and 111 million euros, executive board expects to generate FFO of between 44 and 46 million euros overall or 0.24 - 0.25 euros per share

* Says EPRA NAV of 4.60 euros per share as at 30 Sept. 2014

* Says executive board of Deutsche Office confirms guidance for financial year 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: