GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech stock selloff goes on; oil prices gain
* Dollar flat ahead of FOMC; UK uncertainty weighs on sterling
TOKYO Jan 27 NTT Docomo Inc said on Friday that it will spend a total 164 billion yen ($2.1 billion) over the three years to March 2015 to bolster its network after a rise in smartphone use overloaded its system earlier this week.
Japan's biggest mobile carrier said it aims to build a network able to support 50 million smartphones. ($1 = 77.3100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LOS ANGELES, June 12 U.S. pop singer Halsey scored her first No.1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with "Hopeless Fountain Kingdom," making her the first solo female artist to top the album chart in 2017, according to data on Monday from Nielsen SoundScan.