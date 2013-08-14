(Repeats to add exclusive to headline, no change to text)
* Sharp and Fujitsu added to lineup, Sony retained, Samsung
excluded - sources
* Samsung excluded due to lack of new flagship smartphone -
sources
* Sharp to get boost as it shores up finances
* DoCoMo's smaller main lineups spur shakeup among Japan
smartphone makers
By Reiji Murai and Nobuhiro Kubo
TOKYO, Aug 14 NTT DoCoMo Inc, Japan's
largest mobile operator, will select Sony Corp, Sharp
Corp and Fujitsu Ltd smartphone models for its
main winter product lineup, sources familiar with the situation
said.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which along with
Sony supplied one of the two models for the main summer range,
will be excluded as it lacks a new flagship model for the
winter, and after its Galaxy S4 fell short of DoCoMo's summer
target despite strong sales for Sony's Xperia A, the sources
said.
The move could be a major boon for Sharp, Japan's largest
display maker and an Apple Inc supplier that was bailed
out by its banks last year and is expected to issue new shares
this year to shore up its weakened finances.
Representatives for DoCoMo, Sony, Sharp and Fujitsu declined
to comment. No comment was immediately available from Samsung
Electronics.
Details of DoCoMo's winter promotion have yet to be hammered
out, the sources said. It is expected to be similar to the
summer programme in which the carrier offered discounts on only
two handset models.
Sony profited handsomely from the campaign. A jump in
smartphone sales helped to power its electronics division to a
profit last quarter for the first time in two years.
Samsung's high-spec, relatively expensive Galaxy S4,
however, fared poorly - especially against the home-turf Sony
brand - in a promotion aimed at luring feature phone users to
smartphones. Samsung has sold fewer than 700,000 phones in the
campaign, short of the 1 million target and 1.3 million for
Sony's Xperia A - DoCoMo's fastest-selling handset ever.
The sources said that, while DoCoMo would not include
Samsung's Galaxy series in its smartphone promotion for this
winter, it would continue offering the company's products when
they are launched for the Japan market.
Japan's handset makers have been struggling to compete with
global smartphone leaders Apple and Samsung. DoCoMo, the only
one of Japan's three mobile carriers not to offer Apple's
iPhone, remains the Japanese manufacturers' best customer, and
while industry executives do not expect a DoCoMo-iPhone deal in
the near future, one is expected eventually.
DoCoMo's new strategy to limit its discounts and promotions
to a few brands, compared with nine models last winter, has
helped to speed up the consolidation of Japan's handset sector,
which once included a dozen manufacturers. It encouraged NEC
Corp to effectively abandon its smartphone business
last month.
Panasonic Corp has also said it is unlikely to
supply a smartphone this winter to DoCoMo, its only smartphone
customer.
Although Sharp and Fujitsu models were the best-selling
DoCoMo smartphones outside this year's main summer lineup, due
in part to long battery life, the exclusion cost them dearly.
In its latest quarterly earnings results, Sharp cut its
handset sales forecast for the year to next March to 5.5 million
units from 6.8 million, although strength in solar panels and
other divisions lifted it back to the black. The company must
earn an operating profit this financial year to meet the terms
of its financial bailout.
