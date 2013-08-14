TOKYO Aug 14 NTT DoCoMo Inc, Japan's
largest mobile operator, will select Sony Corp, Sharp
Corp and Fujitsu Ltd smartphone models for its
main winter product lineup, sources familiar with the situation
said.
Samsung Electronics Co, which along with Sony
supplied one of the two models for the main summer lineup, will
be excluded as it lacks a new flagship model for this winter
season, and after its Galaxy S4 fell short of DoCoMo's summer
target despite strong sales for Sony's Xperia A, the sources
said.
The move could be a major boon for Sharp, Japan's largest
display maker and an Apple Inc supplier that was bailed
out by its banks last year and is expected to issue new shares
this year to shore up its weakened finances.
Representatives for DoCoMo, Sony, Sharp and Fujitsu declined
to comment. No comment was immediately available from Samsung
Electronics.