Jan 28 NTT DoCoMo Inc will ask
Google Inc to modify its Android operating system so
that smartphones running on it will generate less data traffic,
the Nikkei reported.
The leading Japanese mobile phone service provider
identified an Android application, which enables free-of-charge
voice communication, as a major cause behind a service
disruption that occurred on Wednesday, the business daily said.
Some Android applications send out control signals once
every three to five minutes even when not in use. This
translates to ten times that of a conventional mobile phone,
placing additional strain on the network, the newspaper said.
Sharp rise in data consumption puts more pressure on
wireless operators to speed up capacity investments, as they are
struggling with clogged telecom networks to keep up with growing
demand for data services on the go.
Android transmits control signals automatically every 28
minutes. DoCoMo intends to request that Google make it do so
less often, since frequent service disruptions could negatively
impact the popularity of Android phones, the Nikkei reported.
DoCoMo also hopes to team up with other mobile service
providers, along with Google, to ask Android application
developers to limit the frequency of control signals, the
Japanese paper said.
But since one of Android's selling points is that anyone can
develop software for it freely, such requests may not have much
effect, Nikkei said.