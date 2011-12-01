A receptionist works in front of a logo of NTT DoCoMo, Japan's biggest mobile operator, at its headquarters in Tokyo July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakaj/Files

TOKYO An NTT Docomo Inc (9437.T) spokesperson denied on Thursday that the company had reached a basic agreement with Apple Inc APPL.O on selling its popular iPhone in Japan.

Jiji news agency quoted NTT Docomo denying it was in talks on specifics.

The Nikkei Business magazine online edition said the two firms had reached an agreement, and that Japan's biggest mobile carrier will first sell the iPad with high-speed packet access next summer, followed by the iPhone in autumn next year.

The move would make DoCoMo the third mobile carrier in Japan to carry the devices after Softbank Corp (9984.T) and KDDI Corp (9433.T).

(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)