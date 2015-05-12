SAN FRANCISCO May 12 Another day, another
Silicon Valley start-up raises hundreds of millions of dollars
from private backers.
DocuSign, the San Francisco-based electronic signature
company, said it raised $233 million at an undisclosed
valuation. At its last funding round announced just over a year
ago, it was valued at $1.6 billion.
Raising the money on private markets rather than through an
initial public offering allowed the company to select investors
prepared to hold their shares for 7-10 years rather than the
more short-term investors on the stock market, Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer Keith Krach said in an interview.
"They really understand this market," he said of his
backers, which include Brookside Capital, lead investor in this
funding round.
His reasoning echoes that of other startups with outsized
funding rounds.
Last week, benefits company Zenefits said it raised $500
million in venture funding, less than a year after its previous
round. [ID: nL1N0XX083] Affirm, a lending start-up, said it had
raised $275 million in debt and equity.
This week, reports emerged that Uber, the transportation
service, was raising a new round of funding that would value the
transportation service at $50 billion. The company just closed a
$1.2 billion funding round in December.
Putting signatures and other traditional paperwork into
electronic form can save companies millions of dollars over
time, Krach said. A phone provider that adopted DocuSign last
year cut its average sign-up process to 10 minutes from 50, he
said.
DocuSign has now raised more than $440 million. Beside
Brookside, its backers include new investors Generation
Investment Management and ClearBridge Investors, as well as
existing investors such as Bain Capital Ventures and Wellington
Management Company.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Ken Wills)