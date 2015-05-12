SAN FRANCISCO May 12 Another day, another Silicon Valley start-up raises hundreds of millions of dollars from private backers.

DocuSign, the San Francisco-based electronic signature company, said it raised $233 million at an undisclosed valuation. At its last funding round announced just over a year ago, it was valued at $1.6 billion.

Raising the money on private markets rather than through an initial public offering allowed the company to select investors prepared to hold their shares for 7-10 years rather than the more short-term investors on the stock market, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Keith Krach said in an interview.

"They really understand this market," he said of his backers, which include Brookside Capital, lead investor in this funding round.

His reasoning echoes that of other startups with outsized funding rounds.

Last week, benefits company Zenefits said it raised $500 million in venture funding, less than a year after its previous round. [ID: nL1N0XX083] Affirm, a lending start-up, said it had raised $275 million in debt and equity.

This week, reports emerged that Uber, the transportation service, was raising a new round of funding that would value the transportation service at $50 billion. The company just closed a $1.2 billion funding round in December.

Putting signatures and other traditional paperwork into electronic form can save companies millions of dollars over time, Krach said. A phone provider that adopted DocuSign last year cut its average sign-up process to 10 minutes from 50, he said.

DocuSign has now raised more than $440 million. Beside Brookside, its backers include new investors Generation Investment Management and ClearBridge Investors, as well as existing investors such as Bain Capital Ventures and Wellington Management Company. (Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Ken Wills)