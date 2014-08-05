Aug 5 DO Deutsche Office AG : * Says adjusted for special effects in H1, earnings before taxes was EUR 7.8

million * Says funds from operations (FFO) amounted to EUR 21.1 million in H1 2014 * Deutsche office confirms FFO guidance of EUR 44 to 46 million for 2014, plans

to pay 40 to 45 percent of FFO for fiscal year 2014 Source text for Eikon: