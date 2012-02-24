By Sue Zeidler
LOS ANGELES Feb 23 Los Angeles developer
Rick Caruso and former Dodgers manager Joe Torre have withdrawn
their joint bid to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, a
person familiar to the bidding process said on Thursday, the day
that second-round bids were due.
That source and another source close to the situation said
Caruso and Torre backed out due to team owner Frank McCourt's
refusal to include the Dodger Stadium parking lots in the sale.
The storied team is expected to be sold by late April.
A spokesperson for the Dodgers had no immediate comment.
Former Dodgers owner Peter O'Malley also retreated as a
suitor this week, according to sources close to the bidding
process for the Dodgers, which are expected to fetch more than
$1.5 billion, a record for a baseball team.
The auction has attracted a bevy of sporting and financial
moguls and sources said on Thursday they believed former Lakers
legend Magic Johnson, SAC Capital Advisors chief Steven Cohen,
St. Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke and media executive Leo
Hindery were all still in the game.
"We're now at the point where people have to show their
money and it becomes a much different process," said Marc Ganis,
president of sports consulting firm Sportscorp Ltd, who noted
that control of the parking lots, a lucrative revenue stream for
any team owner, was likely to play a role in the process going
forward.
"I could see the Dodgers being worth about $1.2 billion and
maybe as much as $1.5 billion with competitive bidding, but the
status of the land, lots and other issues will help determine
the final purchase price," he said.
"I think the land and the lots is an issue. For some bidders
it will be a threshhold, for others it will be a strong
preference and others will simply hold their old nose and move
forward," he said.
Terms of a settlement between Major League Baseball and team
owner Frank McCourt stated that McCourt must sell the team by
April 30. Some of the suitors are likely to team up in coming
weeks.
On Jan. 27 the Dodgers said a preliminary round of bidding
had been completed and bidders had been notified of the results.
Between 15 to 20 parties initially submitted non-binding
preliminary bids, and some well-known bidders like former sports
agent Dennis Gilbert and former Dodgers stars Steve Garvey and
Orel Hershiser were cut from the process on Jan. 27.
The sale is being conducted by Blackstone Group and
McCourt, who will make the final determination in the sale.
Major League Baseball is vetting bidders during the process.
The Dodgers landed on the auction block after owner Frank
McCourt was forced to place the team under bankruptcy protection
last year.
News Corp's Fox Group, the current broadcast
partner of the Dodgers, has also received a nondisclosure
agreement from bankers involved in the sale and has been talking
with bidders about potentially buying a minority stake.