SEOUL Jan 30 A consortium led by South Korean retailer E-Land is among the short-listed bidders vying to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Yonhap news reported on Monday.

The Dodgers said late last week that a prelimary round of bidding had been completed and all parties would be notified of the results.

The E-Land consortium is one of the short-listed bidders for the Dodgers, Yonhap reported, quoting an unnamed industry official.

E-Land was not immediately available to comment.