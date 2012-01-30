* Dodgers seen valued between $1.2-$1.5 billion - report
* Korean clothing group E-Land shortlisted from estimated 12
parties
* Franchise broke Major League Baseball color barrier as
Brooklyn Dodgers
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Jan 30 A consortium led by South
Korean retailer E-Land is among the short-listed bidders vying
to buy the U.S. Major League Los Angeles Dodgers baseball
franchise, Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday, estimating the
price tag at between $1.2 billion and $1.5 billion for the
storied team.
The Dodgers filed for bankruptcy protection in June last
year and a sale of the franchise was announced last week. A
preliminary round of bidding has been completed.
The E-Land consortium was on a short-list of bidders for the
Dodgers, Yonhap reported, quoting an unnamed industry official.
Blackstone Group LP, which is handling the
high-profile auction of one of baseball's oldest franchises,
picked suitable bidders from among some of the biggest names in
business and sports to advance.
A preferred bidder is expected to be selected in April,
Yonhap reported.
An estimated 12 parties lodged non-binding first-round bids
for the team, the first to break the color barrier in Major
League Baseball by signing black player Jackie Robinson, who
played his first game with the team on April 15, 1947 when the
team was based in Brooklyn.
The team left Brooklyn after the 1957 season.
Robinson helped the Brooklyn Dodgers capture their first
World Series title in 1955 by defeating cross-town rival New
York Yankees for the first time in the so-called subway series,
a feat chronicled in the book, "The Boys of Summer."
Baseball is one of most popular sports in South Korea, along
with soccer and golf. South Korean pitcher Park Chan-ho made his
Major League Baseball debut with the Dodgers in 1994. Los
Angeles also is home to a large Korean population and the city
has defined an area in the Wilshire neighborhood as Koreatown.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier that
billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen and ex-Yankees and
Dodgers manager Joe Torre had received the green light, while
basketball great Magic Johnson was also in the running.
E-Land executives were not immediately available
to comment.
The unlisted retail group recently expanded into
construction and restaurants.
It operates discount retail outlets and its apparel brands
include Teenie Weenie, New Balance and Eblin. The group recorded
an operating profit of 462 billion won ($411.3 million) for 2010
on sales of 4.6 trillion won, according to its website.