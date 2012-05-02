LOS ANGELES May 2 The group that paid a record
$2.15 billion to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team
expects to boost the return on their investment by creating
value with stadium improvements, aggressive investment on talent
and by exploring a regional sports network after a TV contract
with Fox ends.
"It's a lot of money, but if we do our jobs right ... the
long-term point of view is that people will see that the value
was there," said Mark Walter, the team's new chairman who is
also chief executive officer of private equity firm Guggenheim
Partners, at a news conference.
The investor group, which also includes Hall of Fame
basketball player Earvin "Magic" Johnson, took control on May 1
after a 14-month drama that began with the divorce of former
owners Frank and Jamie McCourt.
"Just because we paid a nice sum for the franchise, it
doesn't mean the fans will (have to) make that up," said Johnson
at the news conference in announcing the new owners had cut
general parking fees from $15 to $10.
The Dodgers have a broadcasting agreement with News Corp's
Fox through 2013, giving owners - once the deal expires
- a big opportunity to either launch a regional sports network
in the country's second largest market or to hold an auction for
those future television rights, estimated to be worth $3
billion.
Hollywood producer Peter Guber, another partner in the
investor group and CEO of Mandalay Entertainment Group, told
Reuters the team will explore all opportunities once the Fox
deal ends, when asked if it would consider launching a regional
sports network.
"Every opportunity will be explored to make it the best
return on our investment," Guber said.
Teams like the New York Yankees have launched their own
networks that turned out to be very lucrative because of the
monthly fees they generate.
Johnson, a successful LA businessman who starred with the
Los Angeles Lakers, was recruited by Guggenheim as a link to
local fans. The investor group also includes Stan Kasten, who
ran both the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals franchises.
Kasten said the new owners would assess what was needed to bring
50-year-old Dodger Stadium "into the 21st century" and that the
new owners would write more checks midyear for players if
needed.
"We intend to be aggressive," said Kasten.
The purchase was completed on May 1 after Major League
Baseball unsuccessfully tried to delay it, arguing in bankruptcy
court the league did not have complete details of the agreement.
Guggenheim was selected by Frank McCourt on March 27, hours
before the Dodgers owner said he would conduct an auction in New
York among the three remaining teams of bidders.
McCourt put the Dodgers into bankruptcy in June 2011,
claiming baseball commissioner Bud Selig forced a cash crisis by
rejecting a new TV contract with Fox. The Dodgers, which
finished third in the National League's west division last year,
currently lead the division with a 17-7 record.