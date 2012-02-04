LOS ANGELES Feb 3 The Los Angeles Dodgers said it has asked the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to disallow all claims against the baseball team by the family of Bryan Stow, who was nearly beaten to death outside Dodger Stadium after attending the season's opening game last spring.

Stow was hurt during an altercation in the stadium's parking lots on March 31, 2011.

His lawyer, Tom Girardi, called the motion by the team to have Stow's claims dropped "despicable." News reports have put the estimated value of damages in the case to be as much as $50 million.

The motion came as the Dodgers is seeking to change ownership.

A preliminary round of bidding concluded last week for the bankrupt Dodgers, with an estimated eight suitors still circling the storied team, including some of the biggest names in business and sports such as billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, ex-Yankees and Dodgers manager Joe Torre and basketball great Magic Johnson.

The team said it filed the motion to disallow all claims asserted by Bryan, Tyler and Tabitha Stow, noting that they cannot show that security staffing caused his injuries and that the team had no knowledge of any inappropriate conduct by Stow's assailants prior to attack.