March 14 Film producer Peter Guber has
joined the bid for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team as part
of a group led by Magic Johnson, the Los Angeles Times reported.
In a report published on its website, the newspaper said
Guber, chief executive of Mandalay Entertainment, will be a
minority investor in the former basketball player's group.
The Johnson bid is one of four expected to be submitted to
major league owners for approval next week, the paper said.
The baseball team filed for bankruptcy protection in June
last year. It owner, real estate developer Frank McCourt, has
been evaluating prospective bids for the franchise since
November.
The sale is being conducted by the Blackstone Group.
Reuters reported in February that hedge fund billionaire
Steve Cohen and St Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke were among
seven parties who had advanced to the next round of bids for the
team.
A spokesman for Guber was not immediately available for
comment. Representatives of the Dodgers and Magic Johnson were
also unavailable.