LOS ANGELES Feb 27 Hedge-fund billionaire
Steve Cohen, St Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke and a group that
includes media executive Leo Hindery and Los Angeles investor
Tom Barrick are among seven parties who advanced to the next
round of bids for the Los Angeles Dodgers, two people with
knowledge of the bidding said on Monday.
The seven remaining bidders, which also include Beverly
Hills real estate developer Alan Casden and a group led by Roy
Disney's one-time financial advisor Stanley Gold, will now be
vetted by Major League Baseball.
After two rounds, the number of parties keen on acquiring
one of baseball's oldest and most storied clubs has been
whittled to seven from 15 initially, and is expected to shrink
further in coming weeks.
The league is expected to decide by mid-March which of the
surviving seven qualify under its eligibility requirements, the
sources told Reuters.
The Dodgers are expected to be sold by late April.
In a Monday statement, the Dodgers said only that it had
evaluated bids and forwarded them on to MLB, whose ownership
committee will now meet with bidders.
Last week, developer Rick Caruso and former Dodgers manager
Joe Torre withdrew their joint bid to buy the team, according to
a person familiar with the bidding process.
That source and another source close to the situation said
Caruso and Torre backed out due to team owner Frank McCourt's
refusal to include the Dodger Stadium parking lots in the sale.
Ex-Dodgers owner Peter O'Malley also retreated as a suitor
last week, according to sources close to the bidding process.
The Los Angeles Times first reported the latest round of
bidders on its blog. Michael Heisley, majority owner of the
Memphis Grizzlies pro-baseball team and Ares Capital co-founder
Tony Ressler also dropped out of the bidding, the Times said.
GETTING IN LINE
The auction had attracted a bevy of sporting and financial
greats, from LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson to Jared Kushner,
Donald Trump's son-in-law and publisher of the New York
Observer.
The Dodgers landed on the auction block after owner Frank
McCourt was forced to place the team under bankruptcy protection
last year. Under the terms of a settlement with Major League
Baseball, McCourt must sell the team by April 30.
The sale is being conducted by Blackstone Group and
McCourt, who will make the final determination in the sale.
Major League Baseball is vetting bidders during the process.
Marc Ganis, president of sports consulting firm SportsCorp
Ltd, said that control of the parking lots, a lucrative revenue
stream for any team owner, was likely to play a role in the
process going forward.
He valued the Dodgers at about $1.2 billion, but said their
pricetag could rise to $1.5 billion with competitive bidding. He
expected that certain bidders may haggle over the land, lots and
other issues.
SAC Capital Advisors' Cohen recently spent $20 million for a
4 percent stake in his hometown New York Mets baseball team, but
if he were to win the bid for the Dodgers, he would have to
liquidate his stake in the Mets.
Between 15 to 20 parties initially submitted non-binding
preliminary bids, and some well-known bidders like former sports
agent Dennis Gilbert and former Dodgers stars Steve Garvey and
Orel Hershiser were cut from the process after just the first
round.
News Corp's Fox Group, the current broadcast
partner of the Dodgers, has also received a nondisclosure
agreement from bankers involved in the sale and has been talking
with bidders about potentially buying a minority stake.