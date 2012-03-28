By Ronald Grover
| March 27
March 27 Major League Baseball owners sent the
Los Angeles Dodgers sale into its final innings, approving three
bidders for an auction that is expected to start in New York
Wednesday morning and produce a record bid for the famed
franchise, sources said.
Dodgers owner Frank McCourt is expected to choose from among
the three bidders, most likely by April 1, in what is expected
to be a final bid of around $1.5 billion, according to two
sources with knowledge of the bidding.
The three finalists are a partnership that includes hedge
fund billionaire Steven Cohen and biotech billionaire Patrick
Soon-Shiong, a group headed by St. Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke
and a group largely financed by Guggenheim Partners in which
former basketball superstar Magic Johnson is a partner.
Major league spokesman Patrick Courtney said he had no
comment.
The sale process began in November, when Major League
Baseball and McCourt ended litigation and agreed to a sale of
the team supervised by the bankruptcy court that has overseen it
since June.
The auction is to be conducted by McCourt's financial
adviser, Blackstone Group, with the process supervised by a
mediator approved by the court.
Still at issue is whether McCourt will maintain control over
the Dodgers' parking lot, as he planned.
Without the parking lot, the team is worth $1.2 billion,
said Marc Ganis, president of Chicago-based sports consulting
firm Sportscorp, which is not involved with the deal.
With the land, it would be worth closer to $1.5 billion, he
said.
"The team will likely go for more than that simply because
McCourt has more than one bidder," said Ganis.
"But there is still the potential for a lot of twists and
turns before this deal is complete," he said.
With the Dodgers sale nearing completion, News Corp's
Fox sports unit and Time Warner Cable are also headed
toward what could be a multi-billion dollar showdown over the
rights to telecast the franchise's games.