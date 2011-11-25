LOS ANGELES Nov 24 SAC Capital Advisors hedge
fund manager Steven A. Cohen is planning a bid for the Los
Angeles Dodgers, The Wall Street Journal reported on
Thursday.
The paper cited three people involved with the bankruptcy
sale of the team, but it did not reveal how much Cohen might
offer for the Dodgers.
Cohen is discussing his planned bid with Steve Greenberg
of the firm Allen & Co, the newspaper said. Greenberg, the son
of legendary baseball player Hank Greenberg, has close ties to
officials with Major League Baseball.
The Dodgers filed for bankruptcy protection in June as
owner Frank McCourt struggled to cover costs.
Major League Baseball fought McCourt's efforts to retain
control of the team in bankruptcy court. The Dodgers and the
league ended their long-running dispute earlier this month
with a deal to sell the team.
The bankruptcy sale of the Dodgers is expected to last
several months.
A representative from the Dodgers declined to comment on
the report of Cohen's plan bid.
Neither Cohen nor Greenberg could be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Jan Paschal )