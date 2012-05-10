NEW YORK May 10 Doe Run Co restored its primary
lead smelter in Herculaneum, Missouri, this week to its full
production capacity of 130,000 short tons a year and is on track
to meet its production target for May, a company executive said
on Thursday.
"During this week, we got back up to full production
levels," Jose Hansen, vice president of sales and marketing told
Reuters, explaining that getting a plant the size of Herculaneum
back to its normal operating rate is a somewhat gradual process.
Some production was lost while the privately-held lead
smelter repaired damage caused by a fire in March, he said,
"We produce about 130,000 short tons a year of lead metal
and lead products. During April we produced a very small amount
because of the fire. But we are planning to make up any
differential in coming months," he said.
He added that Doe Run still plans to get to its originally
stated production level of 130,000 short tons this year. St.
Louis-based Doe Run's 2011 production of lead metal and alloys
came to 129,905 short tons.
The fire damaged the facility's electric substation in late
March, when Doe Run took emergency measures to stop lead output
at Herculaneum.
The company said at the time that it expected repairs to
take about six weeks. The fire prompted Doe Run to move a
scheduled maintenance shutdown forward that had been planned for
July, thus alleviating a production shortfall.
A company statement said repairs to the Herculaneum plant's
electrical system had been completed according to plan.
"Everything has been repaired, the power is back and that
has allowed us to restart production. Fortunately, at the
beginning of this week we reached the full level of production,"
Hansen said.
"Doe Run coordinated closely with its customers to find
solutions to fill orders according to their needs while the
plant was undergoing reparations," he said
The Herculaneum plant is the only primary lead producer in
the United States.
(Reporting By Carole Vaporean; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)