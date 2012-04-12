LIMA, April 12 A restructuring plan for Doe Run Peru's sprawling La Oroya smelter has been rejected and creditors will look for another firm to operate it, a member of the board of creditors and the metals company's manager said on Thursday.

The smelter has been idled since 2009 because of financial difficulties and a stalled environmental cleanup effort. Doe Run Peru is owned by U.S.-based Renco Group. (Reporting By Patricia Velez)