ISTANBUL, April 2 Shares in Turkish media group Dogan and its Hurriyet newspaper fell on Thursday after media reports that prosecutors had started an investigation after publication of a photo from inside a siege that resulted in three deaths.

The prosecutors office declined to comment. In its report on the investigation, Hurriyet quoted a journalists' association as saying the investigation "was against the principle of equality among journalists and the right to demand information".

The photo, published by four newspapers including Hurriyet, showed an Istanbul prosecutor with a gun pointed at his head after being taken hostage by two militants from radical leftist group DHKP-C. All three died after police special forces stormed the courthouse in an effort to release him.

Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu criticised the four newspapers on Wednesday and barred their reporters from attending the prosecutor's funeral, raising fresh concern about media freedom in Turkey.

"Two Dogan newspapers are named among those investigated. We are not expecting a significant outcome from the investigation, but it raises concerns that there will be political pressure on the group," said an analyst who declined to be named.

"We have seen similar tension between the government and the group before," he added.

Dogan Group was handed a fine of around $2.5 billion for unpaid taxes in 2009, seen by some critics as being politically motivated.

Dogan shares traded 5 percent down at 0.57 lira by 0908 GMT, while shares in Hurriyet were down 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Holmes)