ISTANBUL, April 2 Shares in Turkish media group
Dogan and its Hurriyet newspaper fell on
Thursday after media reports that prosecutors had started an
investigation after publication of a photo from inside a siege
that resulted in three deaths.
The prosecutors office declined to comment. In its report on
the investigation, Hurriyet quoted a journalists' association as
saying the investigation "was against the principle of equality
among journalists and the right to demand information".
The photo, published by four newspapers including Hurriyet,
showed an Istanbul prosecutor with a gun pointed at his head
after being taken hostage by two militants from radical leftist
group DHKP-C. All three died after police special forces stormed
the courthouse in an effort to release him.
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu criticised the four
newspapers on Wednesday and barred their reporters from
attending the prosecutor's funeral, raising fresh concern about
media freedom in Turkey.
"Two Dogan newspapers are named among those investigated. We
are not expecting a significant outcome from the investigation,
but it raises concerns that there will be political pressure on
the group," said an analyst who declined to be named.
"We have seen similar tension between the government and the
group before," he added.
Dogan Group was handed a fine of around $2.5 billion for
unpaid taxes in 2009, seen by some critics as being politically
motivated.
Dogan shares traded 5 percent down at 0.57 lira by 0908 GMT,
while shares in Hurriyet were down 3.1 percent.
