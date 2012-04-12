* Shares fell 14 pct to 0.73 lira

* Company earlier reported 2011 loss of 757 million lira (Recasts with firm denying being part of probe, adds analyst comment)

ISTANBUL, April 12 Turkish conglomerate Dogan Holding denied on Thursday it was being investigated by police after media reports suggested the firm could be probed in relation to a 1997 coup, sending Dogan's shares down more than 14 percent.

Turkish police were searching homes and sought to arrest 31 people in connection with an investigation into the events surrounding Feb. 28, 1997, when Turkey's military leadership effectively forced the country's first Islamist-led government from power.

Dogan Holding, which is a parent company of media groups Dogan Yayin and Dogan Gazetecilik, denied the reports.

"It has been observed that our group's name has appeared in online stories about the Feb. 28 investigation. These reports are unfounded and in no way reflect reality," Dogan said in a statement to the Istanbul bourse.

Dogan Holding shares fell 14.12 percent to 0.73 lira following the reports on Thursday.

Analysts said while the media allegations were the main reason the shares fell, disappointing 2011 results were also a factor.

"Actually a number of things added up and caused the drop in Dogan Holding and Dogan Yayincilik shares. The Feb. 28 investigation was talk of the town for the last few weeks, and people expected that media bosses who backed the modern coup at that time would be included," said an Istanbul-based equities analyst.

"On top of that, 2011 results disappointed. These two reasons gave a chance for profit realisation, as Dogan Holding and Dogan Yayincilik shares were up 81 and 79 percent respectively in the last 2.5 months."

COMPANY POSTS 2011 LOSS

Dogan reported a 2011 loss of 757 million lira after the stock market closed on Wednesday. The loss compared with a profit of 656.2 million lira the previous year and reflected expenditure on legal costs and paying a record tax fine.

The company is still smarting from the fine but said on Thursday it aimed to invest in sectors where it believed it could achieve strong growth such as energy, retail and media.

It also said it would enter privatisation tenders for electricity, energy and the state lottery.

"We are trying to invest in sectors where we can reach high levels of growth. Retail is one of them," said Chairwoman Begumhan Dogan Faralyali at a press conference in Istanbul.

Chief Executive Yahya Uzdiyen added: "Energy and retail will stand out in addition to media. We are not considering any new sectors for now."

"We will consider investment opportunities in countries in close proximity and with a clear outlook," said Uzdiyen, adding the company aims to obtain 30 percent of its revenue from abroad in the next five years.

Chairwoman Faralyali said the company expected to return to profitability in 2012. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Erica Billingham)