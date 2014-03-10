PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 24
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ISTANBUL, March 10 Turkish media-to-energy conglomerate Dogan Holding said it made a loss of 38.1 million lira ($17 million) last year, compared with a net profit of 155.7 million lira a year earlier.
Its sales rose 8 percent to 3.3 billion.
Last year's loss was led by its media division Dogan Yayin Holding, which showed a loss of 187.7 million lira, driven by net financing expenses. ($1 = 2.2055 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, Jan 24 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Tuesday it reported a record fourth-quarter operating profit of 904.3 billion won ($778.33 million) due to a pickup in panel prices.
SEOUL, Jan 24 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Tuesday said fourth-quarter operating profit jumped 50 percent, matching its earlier guidance, as record earnings in its chips business masked the negative impact of its failed Note 7 phones.