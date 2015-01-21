BRIEF-CHC Student Housing to not file its audited statements for 2016 on or before May 1, 2017
* CHC Student Housing Corp announces financial statement filing delay and private placement
Jan 21 Dogus Otomotiv :
* Says to sell total 49 percent in Krone Dogus Treyler together with Dogus Holding stake
* Starts negotiations to sell all 48 percent stake in Krone Dogus Treyler to Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CHC Student Housing Corp announces financial statement filing delay and private placement
* Fiera Capital - pursuant to deal of Samson Capital Advisors, co issued to Samson Selling Partners aggregate number of 353,928 class a subordinate voting shares