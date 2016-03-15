DOHA, March 15 The chief executive of Doha Bank
said on Tuesday his bank would not bid in a Treasury
bill auction which the central bank might hold next month
because higher yields were available.
"As far as I'm concerned, I'm not opting for it at this
point," R. Seetharaman told reporters on the sidelines of a
financial conference.
"Unless I have additional liquidity, why should I bid? I
have better yields than others. Banks who have excess liquidity
can pocket these kind of instruments. As far as I'm concerned,
I'm not opting for it at this point."
The central bank has cancelled its monthly T-bill auction in
the last several months because banks were demanding high
yields; liquidity in the banking system has tightened since
mid-2015 as lower oil and gas prices have cut flows of new money
into the economy.
The three-month Qatar interbank offered rate
jumped to 1.46 percent in mid-February from 1.13 percent at the
end of last June, though it has since fallen back slightly from
its high.
Seetharaman said his bank remained willing to fund bond
issues by the government: "Of course, if Qatar comes out with
it, it is the best risk I can afford to have."
There has been talk in the markets that the government may
issue sovereign bonds in the next few months. Asked about this,
Seetharaman said: "There are indications...that the government
will borrow. We don't know the timing, the type of currency or
form, but banks are anticipating additional liquidity...
"To not inflate the economy, to maintain parity in terms of
your fiscal prudence, the government has to borrow and put
additional money in the till, otherwise you will have stress in
the medium- and long term."
(Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Andrew Torchia)