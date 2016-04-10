DUBAI, April 10 Qatar's Doha Bank said on Sunday it would seek shareholder approval to raise funds through up to $5 billion worth of short term instruments.

The lender is asking for approval to issue up to $3 billion through certificate of deposits (CDs), it said in a bourse statement.

The bank also said in the statement it would ask for shareholder approval to issue euro commercial paper worth $2 billion, with a maximum tenor of up to 1 year.

Both the instruments can be issued in Qatari riyals or in various major currencies. The duration of the CDs was not mentioned by the lender. (Reporting By Tom Arnold and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editiing by Archana Narayanan)