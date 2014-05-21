KUWAIT May 21 Doha Bank is planning
to raise additional capital in 2015 as it bolsters its reserves
due to high growth rates and potential acquisitions, the chief
executive of Qatar's fourth-largest bank by assets said on
Wednesday.
"If our organic expansion is per the growth model we
envisage, then we will need additional capital, which we will
mobilise next year," CEO R. Seetharaman told reporters at a news
conference in Kuwait.
Both Doha Bank and Commercial Bank of Qatar may
need to raise as much as 1.5 billion riyals ($412 million) of
Tier 1 - or core - capital in 2015 to help meet stringent limits
set down by the Qatar Central Bank, Morgan Stanley said in an
analyst note this week.
($1 = 3.6410 Qatar Riyals)
