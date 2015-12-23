DUBAI Dec 23 Qatar's Doha Bank said
on Wednesday it would raise its capital in 2016 to meet
strategic business development requirements. It did not give any
details.
The instruments, percentage of increase, value of shares and
premium, date of issue and any other related details will be
announced after necessary approvals, Doha Bank said in a bourse
filing.
The resolution was made during the lender's board of
directors meeting on Tuesday.
In July, Doha Bank said it had raised 2 billion riyals ($549
million) through a capital-boosting bond.
