DUBAI, July 20 Doha Bank, Qatar's fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a 7.1 percent decline in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to a statement, roughly in line with analysts' expectations.

The bank earned a net profit of 354.2 million riyals ($97.3 million) in the three months to June 30, against 381.3 million riyals in the same period of the previous year, a financial statement posted on the bourse website showed.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 363.7 million riyals.

Reuters had earlier calculated quarterly net profit of 353.8 million riyals based on the bank's half-year figure of 708.4 million riyals, which was down 12 percent from 801.5 million riyals in the opening six months of last year. ($1 = 3.6407 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)