BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
DUBAI Jan 21 Doha Bank, Qatar's fifth-largest lender by assets, reported a 7.2 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
Net profit fell to 219 million riyals ($60.2 million) from 236 million a year earlier, the bank said in a statement provided to Reuters.
That fell short of the 307.7 million riyals forecast on average by five analysts polled by Reuters.
On Tuesday, Doha Bank reported a 3.1 percent rise in full-year 2014 net profit to 1.35 billion riyals.
($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.