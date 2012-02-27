DUBAI Feb 27 Doha Bank has mandated banks to arrange a roadshow for a potential dollar-denominated benchmark bond, according to leads on Monday.

The Qatari bank picked Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan to run the roadshow, which begins on March 1 in Singapore and ends March 6 in Switzerland with stops in Hong Kong, Dubai and London. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Editing by Amran Abocar)