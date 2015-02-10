(Adds RBS spokesman declined to comment)
Feb 10 The U.S. Department of Justice is pushing
some big banks to plead guilty to criminal charges that they
manipulated the prices of foreign currencies, the New York Times
reported, citing lawyers briefed on the matter.
In the final stages of a long-running investigation into
corruption in the world's largest financial market, federal
prosecutors have recently informed Barclays, JPMorgan
Chase, the Royal Bank of Scotland and Citigroup
that they must enter guilty pleas to settle the cases, the
newspaper reported.
The pleas would be likely to carry a symbolic stigma, if
limited actual fallout, in handing felony convictions to some of
the world's biggest banks, the newspaper said. (nyti.ms/1DVNiVe)
A spokesman for RBS declined to comment on the report.
Representatives of Citigroup, JP Morgan, and Barclays did not
respond to emails seeking comment on the report. Reuters could
not immediately reach the DoJ for comment outside regular U.S.
business hours.
Last November, regulators fined six major banks a total of
$4.3 billion for failing to stop traders from trying to
manipulate the foreign exchange market, following a yearlong
global investigation.
Authorities accused dealers of sharing confidential
information about client orders and coordinating trades to boost
their own profits. The foreign exchange benchmark they allegedly
manipulated is used by asset managers and corporate treasurers
to value their holdings.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)