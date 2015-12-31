Dec 30 Blue Bell Creameries is being probed by
the U.S. Department of Justice over listeria contamination of
its ice cream that was linked to three deaths, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Thursday.
Government lawyers are trying to find out what company
executives knew about listeria in its plants and potentially its
products, and what they did in response, the newspaper said,
citing a source. (on.wsj.com/1NSVT1m)
The company voluntarily recalled all products in April after
10 reported cases of listeria were linked to Blue Bell frozen
treats. Three of those sickened later died.
The 108-year-old ice cream maker shut its operations around
the same time, in its largest plant in Brenham, Texas, after the
FDA started investigating the company over listeria
contamination, in relation to reports of three deaths in a
Kansas hospital.
Blue Bell, however, resumed operations at its Texas plant in
November.
Details of the DOJ investigation could not be learned, the
Wall Street Journal said.
The news about the DOJ investigation was first reported by
CBS news on Tuesday. CBS said, citing sources, that DOJ is
looking at what Blue Bell's management knew about potentially
deadly hazards in their plants.
The Department of Justice and Blue Bell could not be reached
immediately for comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)