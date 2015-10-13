Oct 13 The U.S. Department of Justice said a
sophisticated botnet designed to steal banking and other
credentials from infected computers has been disrupted, and its
administrator arrested.
The DoJ said on Tuesday the Moldovan administrator, Andrey
Ghinkul, had been arrested on Aug. 28 in Cyprus, and the United
States is currently seeking his extradition.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which is
investigating the case, estimates at least $10 million in direct
loss in the United States can be attributed to the botnet, known
as "Bugat", "Cridex" or "Dridex".
A botnet is a network of infected computers that can be used
for the theft of confidential personal and financial
information.
Actions taken by the U.K. and the U.S. substantially
disrupted the malware, DoJ said.
(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)