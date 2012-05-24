* DOJ's civil rights unit case load includes subprime cases
* Alleges minority borrowers charged more for loans
* Reached $335 mln settlement with Countrywide
* Number of referrals suggest many more cases coming
* Housing advocates say impressed with DOJ's efforts
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, May 24 One part of the U.S. Justice
Department has been receiving something in short supply for
those investigating conduct tied to the financial crisis:
praise.
A unit in the civil rights division focused on
discrimination in the housing market has been churning out cases
accusing major lenders of charging African-American and Hispanic
borrowers higher interest rates than similar white borrowers.
In April, for example, it sued GFI Mortgage Bankers Inc on
such grounds for loan activity from 2005 through 2009.
In December, the Justice Department reached a record $335
million settlement with failed mortgage lender Countrywide
Financial Corp, now owned by Bank of America Corp, for
loans made between 2004 and 2008.
And last year it settled allegations that C&F Mortgage Corp
charged more and provided smaller discounts on home loans made
to black and Hispanic borrowers, and resolved allegations that
Nixon State Bank charged higher prices on unsecured consumer
loans made to Hispanic borrowers.
Earlier this month Wells Fargo & Co too disclosed it
could face charges under similar laws.
"The Obama administration has done a very good job of trying
to target the subprime lenders who were responsible for the
financial crisis," said Peter Romer-Friedman, a lawyer at Cohen
Milstein, who is counsel to the nonprofit National Fair Housing
Alliance.
"Tom Perez should get a huge amount of credit for his
tireless efforts to go after the lenders," he said, referring to
the assistant U.S. attorney general in charge of the civil
rights division.
Much of the narrative about the Obama administration's
handling of financial crisis cases has been harsh, with critics
arguing that officials have not aggressively held Wall Street
accountable for the 2007-2009 financial crisis that plunged the
United States into a prolonged recession.
Top administration officials and regulators have said much
of the financial crisis was caused by greed and recklessness,
not necessarily unlawful conduct.
President Barack Obama announced during his State of the
Union address in January the formation of a new mortgage fraud
task force that would "help turn the page on an era of
recklessness that hurt so many Americans."
But the civil rights division of the Justice Department has
been quietly building their own financial crisis cases for years
that have recently started yielding respect.
NEW FAIR LENDING UNIT
The Fair Housing Act and other finance-related civil rights
laws have been on the books for decades but there has been
little enforcement. Before 2008 the Justice Department brought
around two such cases per year, according to DOJ statistics.
Under the Obama administration, the Justice Department
created a fair lending unit within the civil rights division and
has resolved some 16 cases in the past two years, the DOJ has
said.
An interest in enforcing anti-discrimination laws dovetailed
with an interest in holding liable conduct that fueled the
housing crisis.
"Often with predatory loans there is broad misconduct ...
our role is a slice of that, specifically on the fairness of the
marketing and of the loan instrument," John Trasvina, assistant
secretary for fair housing at the U.S. Department of Housing and
Urban Development, said in an interview.
The cases often come into the Justice Department through
referrals from HUD, bank regulators and other agencies, and the
tally of referrals suggest the unit's case load could go up.
Between 2009 and 2011 regulators referred 109 matters to the
Justice Department for potential prosecution, the DOJ has said.
"There's no question they've stepped up their commitment to
enforcing the fair lending laws," said John Taylor, who heads
the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, which advocates
for banking services for underserved communities. "They've done
a decent job."
TREATMENT VERSUS IMPACT
As the department has stepped up its enforcement of fair
lending laws, it has also turned to a more aggressive
interpretation of those laws.
Historically, prosecutors based cases on the intent of a
defendant to treat minority borrowers differently, known as
"disparate treatment."
More recent cases have turned to a "disparate impact"
theory, which only requires enforcers to show a policy had the
effect of disproportionately affecting minority borrowers.
In its case against Countrywide, for example, the DOJ
alleged the lender had policies in place that resulted in black
and Hispanic borrowers paying higher mortgage fees than white
borrowers because it allowed its loan officers to vary the price
of a loan based on factors outside of those that were
credit-related.
"The cases we're seeing now are much more driven by
statistics," said Melanie Brody, a lawyer at K&L Gates who
represented Countrywide in its settlement but declined to speak
specifically about that case.
"There doesn't seem to be as much underlying investigatory
work to support the claims; it's more based on the analysis of
big pools of loan data," she said. "Using the impact standard
-and so forcefully - is definitely a policy shift."
FORECLOSED PROPERTIES
In another sign that the department's enforcement efforts
could take an additional turn, the fair housing group NFHA filed
complaints with HUD alleging violations that differ from
previous cases.
The group filed complaints against U.S. Bancorp and
Wells Fargo and said it plans to file additional complaints,
accusing the banks of maintaining foreclosed properties in white
neighborhoods better than those in black or Latino
neighborhoods.
A Wells Fargo spokesman said in April the bank was "fair and
consistent" in its lending activities. An
official for U.S. Bancorp said in most cases the bank was not
responsible for the upkeep of most of the properties at issue.
Since banks have not historically owned such large numbers
of foreclosed homes, such complaints have not previously been
made.
HUD has said it is investigating the complaints and could
refer the cases to the Justice Department for the department's
action.
"We are aware of NFHA reports, and are looking very closely
at them and coordinating with our partners at HUD," Eric
Halperin, who is a special counsel for fair lending at the DOJ,
said in an interview.