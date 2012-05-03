* Signs pact for use of Dolby products in Windows 8
* Dolby's Q2 EPS $0.81 vs est $0.75
* Q2 rev $260.3 mln vs est $253.5 mln
* Sees FY EPS $2.38-$2.62 vs est $2.57
* Shares up 19 pct after market
May 3 Audio technology licensor Dolby Labs Inc
signed an agreement with Microsoft for the use
of its products in Windows 8 operating system, and posted a
second-quarter profit above analysts' estimates.
Dolby's shares jumped 19 percent to $44.60 in aftermarket
trade. The stock closed at $37.63 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Microsoft will include Dolby Digital Plus 5.1-channel
decoding and two-channel encoding in Windows 8 and original
equipment manufacturers will pay a base royalty rate to Dolby
for using its products, the company said in a statement.
However, Dolby does not expect this agreement to affect its
fiscal 2012 outlook as Windows 8 is not expected to ship until
Dolby's fiscal 2013.
Dolby raised its full-year earnings outlook to $2.38 to $2.62
per share from its earlier view of $2.31 to $2.61 per share. It,
however, trimmed its full-year revenue expectations to between
$910 million and $960 million from $910 million and $970
million.
Analysts were expecting full-year earnings of $2.57 per
share, on revenue of $942.4 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter net income attributable to the company rose to
$88.1 million, or 81 cents per share, from $82.1 million, or 72
cents per share, a year ago.
Licensing revenue grew 5 percent in the quarter.
Excluding items, the company earned 91 cents per share.
Revenue for the quarter rose 4 percent to $260.3 million.
Analysts expected second-quarter adjusted earnings of 75
cents per share on revenue of $253.5 million.