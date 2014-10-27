BRUSSELS Oct 27 Dolby Laboratories on
Monday received EU clearance for its acquisition of digital
cinema technology group Doremi, the European Commission said.
The Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in
the 28-member bloc, said that while there was overlap between
the two companies in the digital cinema servers business, the
merger did not distort the market.
"The proposed transaction would not lead to any
anti-competitive effects because of the presence of alternative
suppliers, the fast-moving nature of the market and the ease of
switching for customers," the Commission said in a statement on
Monday.
In February, Dolby said it had agreed to aquire Doremi for
$92.5 million in cash and $20 million in contingent
consideration.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Adrian Croft)