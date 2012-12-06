Dec 6 Dole Food Co Inc, which is
selling two businesses to Japan's Itochu Corp, said on
Thursday that its chief executive, David DeLorenzo, will leave
to run those businesses at Itochu.
David Murdock, Dole's chairman, will replace DeLorenzo as
CEO.
Dole said that Joseph Tesoriero, its chief financial
officer, and Sue Hagen, head of human resources, are also
leaving the company.
Itochu, Japan's third-largest trading company, is paying
$1.7 billion for Dole's worldwide packaged foods and Asia fresh
produce businesses, expanding the company's food presence in new
markets such as China. {ID:nL1E8KI0TJ]
The deal lets Dole pay down its heavy debt load, and leaves
it as a much smaller company just selling fresh fruit and
vegetables.
Dole said its shareholders approved the deal on Thursday.