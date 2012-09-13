(Refiles to clarify dateline, no change to text)
NEW YORK Sept 13 Dole Food Company Inc
said it is in advanced talks with Itochu Corp to sell
its packaged foods and Asian fresh fruit and vegetable
businesses to the Japanese trading house, causing shares of
world's largest fruit and vegetable company to jump almost 10
percent.
Dole, founded in 1851, has struggled with volatile demand
and low prices for bananas, its biggest-selling product. In
contrast, thanks to a strong yen and flush reserves of cash,
Japanese trading houses have been active in overseas
acquisitions, particularly non-resources firms, as they look to
diversify their profit streams.
In May, Marubeni Corp announced a multi-billion
dollar deal to buy U.S. grain merchant Gavilon and last year
Mitsui & Co spent a little more than $1 billion for a
stake in Asia's largest hospital operator IHH Healthcare Bhd
.
No definitive terms have been signed with Itochu and Dole
remains in discussions with other parties about selling these
and other assets, Dole said in a statement.
Itochu could pay around $1.7 billion for the Dole
businesses, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not
to be named because details of the negotiations are not public.
Itochu will set up a new company to acquire the two Dole
business segments, Itochu said in a statement on Thursday. The
new company is slated to be established in November with capital
investment to be determined.
Of Itochu's 280 billion yen ($3.60 billion) net profit
projected in the year to March 2013, the trading house estimates
about 15 percent will come from its food business, compared to
the almost 40 percent expected from its metals division.
Dole, which distributes produce and fresh fruit worldwide,
began exploring strategic options in May and said in July it was
in talks to sell or spin off its packaged foods business and was
considering a deal in Asia.
Dole Food's packaged foods business includes canned
pineapple, canned pineapple juice, fruit juice concentrate,
fruit in plastic cups and other packages and frozen fruit.
Its other businesses sell fresh bananas, pineapples and
berries, and more than 20 different types of fresh vegetables as
well as bagged salads.
Shares of Dole, which went public in October 2009, rose
almost 10 percent to $14.07 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Wednesday. Itochu shares ticked up 0.5 percent to 804 yen in
early Tokyo trade on Thursday.
($1 = 77.8700 Japanese yen)
