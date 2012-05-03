* Q1 EPS from cont. ops. $0.20 vs $0.02 last year
* Q1 rev down 4 pct to $1.63 bln
* Shares down 8 pct in aftermarket trade
May 3 Fruit and fresh vegetable distributor Dole
Food Co Inc may spin off one or more of its units as
the company initiated a strategic business review of its
business.
The company said it may consider a full or partial
separation of one or more of its businesses through a spin-off
or other capital markets transaction.
Dole Foods also reported a lower first-quarter revenue
mostly due to a fall in sales at its European fresh fruit
distribution business and lower banana prices in North America.
"Our first quarter results were impacted by extraordinarily
low prices in all of our major commodity vegetables," CEO David
DeLorenzo said in a statement.
Income from continuing operations for the first quarter was
$17 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with $2 million, or
2 cents per share, a year ago.
The company, founded in the 1851, said revenue fell 4
percent to $1.63 billion in the quarter.
Shares of the company were down 8 percent in aftermarket
trade. They had closed on $8.72 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange.