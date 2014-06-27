June 27 Dollar General Corp said Chief Executive Rick Dreiling would retire effective May 30, 2015 or upon the appointment of a successor.

Dreiling, 60, has served as the discount retailer's CEO since January 2008. He is also the chairman of the company.

Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said earlier this month he was considering pushing rival Family Dollar Stores Inc to merge with Dollar General.

Dreiling will continue as chairman during a transition period following the appointment of a new CEO, the company said. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)