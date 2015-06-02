(Adds details, background, shares)
June 2 Discount retailer Dollar General Corp
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped
by higher prices and lower transportation costs.
The company said on Tuesday that it sold more tobacco and
healthcare products, perishable food items and candy and snacks
in its consumables business in the first quarter.
Demand in the non-consumables business was driven by apparel
and home products.
Dollar General's shares rose about 4 percent in light
premarket trading.
The company is set to be dethroned as the top U.S. discount
retailer by store count after it lost a takeover battle for
smaller rival Family Dollar Stores Inc to Dollar Tree
Inc this year.
The combined Family Dollar and Dollar Tree will have more
than 13,000 stores. Dollar General had about 12,000 stores as of
May 1.
Dollar General has said that it would speed up store
openings this year.
The company said last week that Chief Executive Rick
Dreiling would retire on Wednesday, seven and a half years after
taking the helm, and Chief Operating Officer Todd Vasos would
replace him.
Dollar General's net income rose to $253.2 million, or 84
cents per share, in the quarter ended May 1 from $222.4 million,
or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales increased 8.8 percent to $4.92 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 81 cents per
share and sales of $4.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Dollar General's same-store sales rose 3.7 percent, but fell
short of the 4.1 percent growth analysts polled by research firm
Consensus Metrix had expected.
Dollar General's shares were trading at $75.44 before the
bell. Up to Monday's close, the stock had risen about 35 percent
in the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)