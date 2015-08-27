Aug 27 Discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported a 7.9 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by increased customer traffic in its stores.

Net income rose to $282.3 million, or 95 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 31 from $251.3 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $5.10 billion from $4.72 billion, while same-store sales rose 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)